5th Test: The best five-match Test series I've ever been a part of and witnessed, says McCullum

London, Aug 4 (IANS) After the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India ended in a 2-2 draw, England head coach Brendon McCullum called it the best five-match Test series he has ever been involved in and seen in his cricketing journey.

"That is the best five-match Test series I have ever been a part of and witnessed. It just oscillated so much right throughout the six weeks and I felt it had everything. I thought there was hostility at times, camaraderie at times, great cricket at times, there was some average cricket because of the pressure they were put under."

"We knew it was going to be hard coming into the series, we knew they were going to test us physically and mentally. I think it tested both teams more than we expected. I think 2-2 was a fair reflection.

"It was a cracking series to be a part of and when Siraj took that final wicket, as much I was disappointed, I had admiration for him and the fight he has got as a cricketer and the way he was able to do what he did,” said McCullum on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Asked on England’s missed opportunities in the series, McCullum said, "Playing all five days of all five Tests becomes a mental exertion and I thought the way they dealt with that. Obviously, we had to call in fresh legs in this last Test match. You know that it is coming but you don't know what is coming until it hits you."

"It is the hardest thing in cricket playing a five-game series and being tested as much as you are for as long as you are. It tests you not just as a sportsperson but as a character because it questions how much you want it. As a fan of a game, I thought it was an unbelievable spectacle."

"You are always going to have missed opportunities throughout a series. India will probably look back at some opportunities they had- maybe in their first test at Headingley. Even at Lord's, the natural rhythm of a game will always serve up certain situations. Even last night, we had Brook and Root playing as well as they were. For India to come back and take 7-60, it is another great example of what can happen in this great game we play," he elaborated.

England have some time off from the longer format now, before playing their next Test - the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 21 and McCullum said the side will continue to stay true to its brand of cricket.

"I think when we move away from our style of cricket, that is when we become vulnerable and our wicket-taking drops. I think if we stay true to what we believe in, backing it, and almost double down on the philosophy it gives us our greatest opportunity. I think that is what we were able to do at Lord's."

"I think with bat in hand we were brave when we needed to be. There are many different things throughout the series where we grew as a team. It is hard to say that when you have lost the last Test but throughout I thought the changing room was growing and was understanding that when we play our style, it gives us our greatest chance. It doesn't guarantee anything but it gives us our greatest chance."

