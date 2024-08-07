3rd ODI: Ranjan Madugalle becomes first match referee to officiate in 400 Men’s ODI games

Colombo, Aug 7 (IANS) By officiating in the third ODI between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, Ranjan Madugalle has become the first match referee to adjudicate in 400 Men’s ODI matches.

He was honoured with a plaque on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and International Cricket Council (ICC) by SLC CEO Ashley de Silva before the start of the third ODI, with captains Rohit Sharma and Charith Asalanka applauding him for achieving this great landmark. Madugalle’s 31-year career as an ICC Match Referee is the longest by anyone in the history of the game.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to have officiated in international cricket for so many years and it’s almost dreamlike to be reaching this milestone. I was pleased when I got the opportunity to be associated with the game after my time as a cricketer but never thought that it would stretch to over three decades!”

“During this period, I have had the chance to officiate all over the world and in several World Cups, relishing every moment. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, Sri Lanka Cricket and my colleagues with whom I have worked over the years for their support and friendship, as well as my family and friends, without whose support it would not have been possible to have come this far,” said Madugalle in an ICC statement.

Madugalle played 21 Tests and 63 ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1979 and 1988, including his country’s first-ever Test Match and in three ODI World Cups – 1979, 1983 and 1987. He scored 1,029 Test runs, including one century, and made a further 950 runs in ODI cricket.

Madugalle has been a match referee in a record 216 Men’s Test matches, 163 Men’s T20Is, 14 Women’s ODIs and eight Women’s T20Is. He served as ICC Chief Match Referee too, and has officiated in seven Men’s ODI World Cups, including four finals. Madugalle was also a Match Referee for the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2004, 2006 and 2013 and of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups of 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2021.

Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager of Umpires and Referees praised Madugalle for reaching this landmark milestone. “Ranjan’s portfolio of refereeing assignments is large and this latest mark of 400 ODIs is quite incredible. The sheer volume of his work reflects the kind of passion he has for cricket and his role. On behalf of the ICC, I thank Ranjan for his hard work and wish him all the best for this match and beyond,” he concluded.

