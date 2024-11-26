28 rescued after safari boat sinks off Egypt

Cairo, Nov 26 (IANS) A total of 28 survivors, including two Chinese tourists, have been rescued from a sinking boat in the Red Sea, Egyptian and Chinese authorities said.

The Egyptian Red Sea Province announced on its official Facebook page earlier in the day that a safari boat carrying 45 people sank off the northern area of Marsa Alam city in the Red Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amr Hanafy, governor of the Red Sea Province, told Xinhua that 28 survivors have been located and transported by air for medical care.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said in a statement that it had immediately activated its consular protection emergency response mechanism after the incident. It also verified details through the Egyptian ministries of defence and interior, among other channels.

According to the embassy, two Chinese tourists were rescued by other vessels passing through the area where the incident occurred. The embassy has contacted the two tourists, who are reported to be in good health.

The embassy further stated that it has urged Egyptian authorities to provide the rescued tourists with proper assistance and accommodation.

Egyptian authorities reported that the boat, named Sea Story, departed from Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday with 31 tourists and 14 crew members. It was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on Friday.

The Red Sea Province's control centre received a distress signal from a crew member at approximately 5:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT).

Hanafy confirmed that "intensive efforts are underway to search for the missing, in coordination with the armed and naval forces."

He added that the frigate El-Fateh and aircraft are continuing search operations in the area.

