20 girl students fall ill after eating meal in hostel in Tripura

Agartala, June 20 (IANS) At least 20 students of a government-run Girls' Higher Secondary School fell ill after allegedly consuming meal at a hostel in Tripura.

The students were hospitalised after they complained of severe stomachache and chest pain, officials said.

A teacher of the Bodhjung Girls' Higher Secondary School here said that the girls suddenly fell ill during the school's prayer session and they were immediately taken to Government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.

"All the 20 girl students are currently under observation in the hospital," doctors said, adding that their condition is now stable.

Doctors said that they are now examining their health condition and symptoms to determine the exact cause of their illness.

Initial investigations suggest that food poisoning in the students' hostel might be the cause.

All the affected students are from the tribal community residing in a hostel at Indranagar on the outskirts of the city.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Health and Education portfolios, has ordered a probe into the incident.

In a post on the X, the Chief Minister said, "I have come to know about the incident of students of Bodhjung Girls School falling ill, and the government is taking the matter very seriously."

GB Hospital authorities have already been instructed to ensure the treatment of sick students with the highest priority.

Besides, the officers in charge of administration have been directed to investigate the whole matter.

