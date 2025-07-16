14 disputed border villages in Chandrapur to be merged with Maharashtra

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, directed the inclusion of 14 disputed villages from Jiwati tehsil of Chandrapur district into the state, with a final decision expected soon.

This move is likely to resolve the long-pending issue of these border villages.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced key decisions, including conversion of Class 2 lands to Class 1 status and approval for the Sanjay Gandhi Yojana Recruitment.

The Revenue Minister has ordered expedited processes to convert Class 2 lands under the District Collector's jurisdiction to Class 1 status.

A significant decision was made to convert Class 2 lands in survey numbers 1 to 8 in Rajura city to Class 1 at no cost, providing substantial financial relief to land owners.

A crucial decision was announced to grant 'pattas' (land titles) for forest lands, ensuring legal rights for families dependent on these lands for years, addressing a vital concern for local residents, the statement issued by the Revenue Minister's office said.

Despite approval for seven posts under the Sanjay Gandhi Yojana, recruitment had been pending.

The Revenue Minister issued immediate orders to approve the recruitment, which will accelerate the scheme's implementation.

The issue regarding administrative challenges in Jiwati tehsil due to vacant Kotwal posts were raised, prompting the Revenue Minister to order the immediate approval of a proposal for their appointment.

This will streamline administrative operations in the region.

Meanwhile, Minister Bawankule said that the state government has imposed a staggering fine of Rs 28,49,71,714 following the unauthorised excavation of 49,994 brass of minor minerals, specifically sand, in Gaur of Parbhani district, as part of a crackdown on illegal mining activities in the region.

The Minister added, "Following the question raised by the Leader of the Opposition, an inquiry was conducted. We visited the site, and it was found that excavation was carried out without permission. A fine has been imposed, and a one-month deadline until July 17 has been given to pay the amount. Failure to comply will result in seizure action."

He also elaborated that strict directives have been issued to curb illegal mining, with measures such as drone surveillance and electronic transport permits already in place.

Evidence of illegal mining uncovered during the investigation in Gaur accelerated the enforcement action.

The state government is also intensifying efforts to prevent such incidents in the future through stringent policies and increased use of technology.

Minister Bawankule emphasised that this action would serve as a strong deterrent to those involved in illegal mining activities.

