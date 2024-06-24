10,000 smart cameras to be installed in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 24 (IANS) With an aim to strengthen full-proof security here in Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install 10,000 smart cameras across the city in the third phase of the CCTV surveillance project, officials said.

Under this, 400 km of road will be covered and about Rs 422 crore will be spent on this project.

This proposal will be placed in the GMDA board meeting to be held under the chairmanship of the Haryana Chief Minister. It will be taken forward after the CM's approval.

In the first phase, 1,200 CCTV cameras have been installed at 218 junctions. About 300 km of optical fibre cable has been laid to connect 218 locations.

E-challans are issued for traffic violations related to traffic lights, zebra crossings, wrong-side driving, triple riding, parking violations, not wearing helmets or seat belts and vehicles without high-security number plates. 48 face recognition cameras have also been installed.

Apart from this, work is going on to install CCTV cameras at the remaining New Gurugram area, Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar areas in the second phase. The development authority will install five megapixel of cameras.

According to the GMDA officers, the authority covers 400 km of the main road network. In such a situation, there is a plan to install CCTV cameras every 200 meters on each road. At the same time, at least 4 to 12 cameras are estimated to be installed on both sides at the junction.

To cover the entire road of about 400 km, about 10,000 CCTV cameras will be installed at 2,000 locations. About 100 km of optical fibre cable will be required to be laid to connect the proposed 2,000 locations. All CCTV cameras will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).

This project aims to help prevent, detect and deal with criminal activities in Gurugram. It will help in maintaining law and order.

The GMDA is working on a plan to install 2,722 CCTV cameras at 258 junction locations in the second phase. It has planned to lay about 300 km of optical fibre cable to connect 258 locations. The project worth about Rs 100 crore will include CCTV cameras, speed cameras, automatic number-plate recognition cameras (ANPR) and red light violation detection cameras (RLVD).

"The project aims to further strengthen the security system in the city. The extensive network of CCTV cameras will enable better monitoring of the city and help prevent criminal activities. GMDA will cover the main road network, public places and community places under Phase 3," PK Agarwal, In-charge Smart City GMDA said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.