10 people killed in landslides in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, connectivity hit

Shillong, Oct 5 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed in two separate landslides in mountainous Meghalaya's Garo Hills which witnessed heavy rains since Friday midnight, officials said on Saturday, adding that the heavy downpour and landslides badly affected all five districts in the region.

A Meghalaya government official said that seven persons were confirmed dead in Hatiasia Songma village under the South Garo Hills district.

All the seven, including three women, were buried under a landslide.

The official said that 3 more villagers have lost their lives in Dalu of West Garo Hills, where the incessant rains since Friday midnight have led to a flood in both hills and plain areas.

A vital bridge has also been washed away in Dalu areas.

Details of the casualties and other damages are being collected, the official added.

Several teams of National and State Disaster Response Force are now carrying out the search and rescue operation in the affected areas. The official said that the road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted due to multiple landslides.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held virtual review meetings on the ongoing flood situation in Garo Hills, which has affected all five districts, particularly South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills. He has directed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road communication in the Dalu to Baghmara area, and also to seek any assistance from the government and ensure that relief is carried out in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister has also directed that the wooden bridges that have been washed away and damaged should be rebuilt. He has recommended Bailey Bridge technology for the construction. He said in the meeting that all wooden bridges have been identified in the state and would be replaced with new constructions.

Officials said that the electric supply, which was disrupted due to heavy rains and landslides, would be restored in most parts of the region by Saturday itself. The Chief Minister has directed that all efforts should be made to ease public life and ensure adequate relief operations. He has also asked the administration to be on high alert with officials to continuously monitor the situation.

