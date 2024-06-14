10-foot-long python rescued from residential society in Agra

Agra June 14 (IANS) In a daring rescue operation, a team from Wildlife SOS successfully rescued a 10-foot-long Indian rock python from Astha City, a residential society in Agra.

After being carefully extricated from a drain, the reptile was temporarily observed and later released back into a suitable natural habitat.

Residents of Astha City alerted the Wildlife SOS after spotting the massive python in a drain within their premises, prompting an immediate response from the NGO.

A two-member team arrived at the scene and safely transported the reptile to ensure its well-being, much to the relief of the concerned residents.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted the challenges faced by reptiles during extreme weather conditions.

"Since reptiles are cold-blooded animals, they seek cooler environments during heatwaves, which can sometimes lead to human-wildlife interactions. Despite prevalent misconceptions, our hotline consistently receives numerous calls, indicating an increasing awareness about reptile conservation," he said.

Baiju Raj M.V, Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "Rising temperatures often drive these snakes from their natural habitats, increasing the likelihood of conflicts with humans. We urge people to continue reporting such incidents to Wildlife SOS’ emergency helpline, where our dedicated team stands ready to assist both wildlife and communities."

The Indian rock python (Python molurus) is critically protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, due to the threats of hunting for meat and skin in various parts of the country. This designation underscores the importance of conservation efforts to safeguard this species.

