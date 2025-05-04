MP to grant industry-grade benefits to self-sustaining cowsheds: CM Yadav

Gwalior, May 4 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to offer facilities at par with those offered to industries like lands and other financial subsidies for self-reliant Gaushalas (Cowsheds) in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that every mayoral town has also been asked to set up cowsheds to accommodate 10,000 stray, sick or abandoned cows.

“Milk procurement will also be ensured under a guaranteed purchase agreement from these cowsheds, stabilising the dairy sector and securing income for cattle caretaker farmers. Those interested in establishing large-scale Gaushalas will receive 30 per cent financial assistance. We are already offering expenses of 50 cows if someone sets up a cowshed of 200 cows,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a programme in Gwalior at Rajmata Vijyaraje Scindia, Agriculture University.

The programme was organised in honour of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He added that, however, if someone sets up large-scale cowsheds for 5000-10000 cows, the state government will offer a 30 per cent financial subsidy and even land free of cost, as it is offered to large-scale industries, adding that the land will be offered through the state government.

He said we have already done away with the age-old system of auction of stray cows through ‘cattle pounds.

“Now, stray cows have a home in these Gaushalas. The government offers a 25 per cent subsidy on setting up of cowshed for 25 cows, and a subsidy for 50 cows is offered if someone sets up a cowshed of 200 cows or eight units of 25 cows each,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme now comes with a rider that the state government will procure 100 per cent milk produced at the cowsheds.

“As we are aiming at augmenting our milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent in the coming three years. The development of Gaushalas would usher in a new era in the state’s dairy industry, enhancing milk production while boosting the income of dairy farmers,” he said.

He further pointed out that ensuring fair prices for dairy producers remains a priority, and swift action is being taken in this direction.

He said that the state government is systematically addressing the issue of stray cattle by establishing “large-capacity cow shelters” across major cities, including the “hi-tech Kamdhenu Gaushala in Indore.”

The Chief Minister said that public participation will be encouraged to ensure sustainability, adding that the new policy, ‘Self-Sustaining Gaushalas–2025’, has been introduced to promote long-term cattle welfare.

The state has 2200 cowsheds with a combined existing care capacity of 3.45 lakh cows. The state offers Rs 40 per cow to cowsheds. An amount of Rs 505 crore has already been earmarked under the ‘Gau Samvardhan’ scheme in the annual budget 2025-26.

The Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the chief guest at the programme, emphasised that the foundation of a prosperous India is rooted in the fields of its farmers.

“While there are moments when we silently carry our thoughts, refraining from discussing certain challenges. But when it comes to farmers, we do not adhere to such restraint. It is our responsibility to find solutions that alleviate their hardships and transform their lives for the better,” he said.

