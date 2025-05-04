Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vows 'befitting reply' to those who dare to hurt India

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that it was his duty to give a “befitting reply” to those who dare to hurt the country.

While addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, the Defence Minister also reminded the people present at the event of the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen." “You know our PM very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination,” Rajnath Singh added.

"The physical security of India as a nation has always been ensured by our brave soldiers... As Defence Minister, it is my responsibility to work with my soldiers to ensure the security of the nation's borders, and it is my duty to give a fitting reply to those who threaten our country," the Defence Minister said.

“While on one hand, our soldiers fight on the 'Rannbhoomi' (battlefield), on the other hand, our saints fight on the 'Jeevanbhoomi'. India's power is not only in its armed forces but also in its culture and spirituality,” he said at the event.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting with the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In this high-level review, the Prime Minister gave the military leadership a clear mandate: the timing, mode, and targets of India's response will be decided by the armed forces themselves. The political leadership has reportedly removed all constraints, signalling a strong and calibrated countermeasure could be underway.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India suspended the exchange of all types of mail and parcels with Pakistan through both air and surface routes.

A day after the April 22 attack in the Baisaran Valley, Rajnath Singh warned that India would identify and bring to justice everyone who conspired against it.

"We will not only reach out to those who have perpetrated this incident. We will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to commit such nefarious acts on the soil of India," Singh had said while adding that India stood united against terror and has a zero-tolerance policy against it.

