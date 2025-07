July 10, 2025

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday lashed out at the Chandrababu Naidu government for neglecting farmers in the state. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan launched a scathing attack on the TDP government and the ‘yellow media’ for labeling farmers who welcomed the former Chief Minister at Bangarupalem on Wednesday as rowdies.