May 28, 2025

Lokesh will backstab his father, Chandrababu Naidu, just as Naidu once betrayed his father-in-law, NT Rama Rao — this was the prediction made by YSRCP leader and former Minister Perni Nani. Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Nani lashed out at the TDP government for foisting false cases against YSRCP leaders.