July 14, 2025

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary actress and Padma Bhushan awardee B. Saroja Devi. Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Jagan fondly recalled the veteran actress's illustrious career across Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema, which earned her widespread admiration from audiences across generations.