June 17, 2025

In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman was tied to a tree in Narayanapuram, Kuppam, for failing to repay a debt of ₹80,000. The case has drawn widespread attention as it occurred in Kuppam, the home constituency of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and has reignited concerns about the rising violence against women in the State.