June 28, 2025

Andhra Pradesh’s largest city, Visakhapatnam, has been grappling with a severe water crisis for over 30 hours after water supply workers went on strike. The disruption has affected over three lakh households and numerous commercial establishments across the city. Major industries such as HPCL, Coromandel, and Essar, along with key services like hospitals, the Railways, and public sector units including NTPCL, are also struggling due to the lack of water supply.