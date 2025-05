May 07, 2025

May 7, 2025, marks the 101st death anniversary of one of India’s bravest freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju. He is most famous for leading the Rampa Rebellion (Manyam Rebellion) in the 1920s, where he fought against British colonial rule. Despite facing tough challenges, Raju’s courage, resistance, and love for his country inspired many people, especially those in the tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh, to stand up against British oppression.