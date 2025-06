June 05, 2025

The much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC 2025 examinations are set to commence from June 6, with the recruitment tests scheduled in two shifts daily until June 30. The exams will be held across 12 centres statewide. According to DSC Convenor Venkata Krishna Reddy, the ‘one-minute late’ rule will be strictly enforced. Candidates arriving even a minute past the scheduled reporting time will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.