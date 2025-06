June 07, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Bakrid on June 7 (Saturday). Taking to Twitter, Jagan wrote, “Wishing all Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Bakrid. I sincerely hope that this Bakrid festival, which commemorates the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim, will be celebrated with devotion and reverence as a symbol of sacrifice, faith, compassion, and unity.”