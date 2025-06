June 21, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the second phase results for free admissions to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2025–26 academic year. A total of 8,583 students have been selected. State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Srinivas Rao, announced the results on Friday. He said the aim is to provide access to quality education for children from economically weaker families.