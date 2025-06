June 24, 2025

For Jahnavi Dangeti, the sky was never the limit — it was her destination. At just 23, Jahnavi Dangeti from the humble town of Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh has moved a step closer to realizing her dream of spaceflight. She has been officially selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space's Inaugural Class of 2025.