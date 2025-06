June 06, 2025

Amaravati, June 6 (IANS) Mega DSC examination began across Andhra Pradesh on Friday to fill 16,347 teacher posts with more than 3.36 lakh candidates appearing for the examination at 154 centres. The District Selection Committee (DSC) exam will continue till May 30. Every day, the computer-based test (CBT) is conducted in two sessions. The morning session began at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at noon. The candidates were allowed into the centres from 9 a.m.