June 09, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao. He stated, “Arresting 70-year-old senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao for comments he didn’t even make reflects the height of personal vendetta and the toxic culture of revenge that Chandrababu Naidu has promoted.”