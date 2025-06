June 18, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district was a resounding success. During his visit, Jagan met the grieving family of YSRCP worker and Deputy Sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly died by suicide following police harassment. To mark Rao’s first death anniversary, Jagan unveiled a statue in his memory and offered condolences to the bereaved family, still grappling with the tragic loss.