Zero tolerance to abuse of power, corruption: Brunei Sultan

Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Sep 10 (IANS) Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah stressed zero tolerance towards the abuse of power and corruption while chairing the board meetings of Brunei's major energy companies, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Sultan chaired the board meeting of Brunei LNG and the boarding meeting of Brunei Gas Carriers (BGC) taking place at the Prime Minister's Office building, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

The Brunei Sultan highlighted the importance of upholding business integrity during the execution of all business activities, with a focus on cost optimization while driving companies' performances.

The Sultan reiterated that shareholders should continue to explore new investment opportunities and identify new technologies to remain competitive, the Borneo Bulletin reported.

According to the report, critical areas were addressed during the meeting, such as operational performance, safety, financials, and manpower development, charting the companies' strategic direction for the coming years and beyond for both Brunei LNG and BGC.

Brunei is an oil-rich country located in the northern part of the Borneo island. The Brunei LNG was established in 1969 and is the largest gas producer in the country. To date, Brunei LNG has delivered over 7,500 cargoes to customers via LNG vessels owned by Brunei Gas Carriers.

