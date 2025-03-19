Zelensky says prospects of partial ceasefire with Russia 'positive result'

Kyiv, March 19 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that even a partial ceasefire with Russia will be a positive result and will bring Ukraine closer to conflict resolution.

Speaking during a video briefing following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Zelensky on Tuesday, said Ukraine supports any proposals that would lead to a lasting and just peace, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He expressed interest in learning the details of the Trump-Putin conversation and sharing them with Ukraine's partners.

"There are two sides in this war -- Russia and Ukraine. Without Ukraine's involvement, I believe reaching an agreement is futile," Zelensky stressed.

He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine are planning a prisoner exchange under the "175 for 175" formula announced following the Trump-Putin talks.

Commenting on Ukraine's military operation in Russia's western Kursk region, Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces remain in the area and will continue their mission as long as Ukraine needs this operation.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Putin agreed that the movement to peace in Ukraine "will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace," the White House said in a statement.

