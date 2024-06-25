Zayn Ibad Khan had a 'high calorie meal' once a week for his 'Gunaah' character

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Shiva in the streaming series 'Gunaah', shared insights into his preparation for the show, revealing his dietary regimen and physical training routine.

Fitness and diet go together when it comes to physical training for any role.

On what were some dietary restrictions that he followed for 'Gunaah', Zayn shared: "Yes, specifically for 'Gunaah', what I did was that I took a high-calorie meal once a week. But since we were preparing for the jail sequence and the fight sequence and our makers put that scene on the last day of the schedule, I was on a diet for a good 10-12 days. Also, on the day of the fight scene, I was not drinking any water throughout the day. I was just sipping and trying to remove all the water from my body."

"But I would like to request that people not do this without any professional supervision. Because you have a lot of water weight in your body, and in order to look more sharp, I did that. And I don't think there's any particular thing that I want to avoid because I usually don't eat unhealthy and junk food. So, particularly for this, I didn't do anything. I didn't have to go the extra mile for this," he said.

On what kind of physical training he underwent for the show, the 'Suhagan Chudail' actor said: "Everybody knows that I am a fitness freak, and I always maintain my shape and my body. You'll see a different physique in every show. So since I always maintain my physique, I am always on a diet. People confuse a diet with healthy eating and healthy living. So I am a healthy person, I eat healthy stuff."

"And specifically, when you're doing some bare body sequences, some fighting sequences, the first thing is that people forget that you have to maintain that agility. You have to be so agile, and you have to be flexible in the first place. When you're building your muscles, people tend to forget that they have to maintain their physique to look good on screen and also to perform a certain scene," Zayn further said.

The actor shared that for the fighting sequences, he worked hard on his flexibility.

"So, I have maintained my diet as always. I still maintain my diet, and I am very fond of eating organic and natural stuff like veggies," commented Zayn.

On one cheat meal that he always indulged in on the set of the show, Zayn added: "I don't indulge in cheating meals on set. And obviously, when we were preparing for that jail sequence, I was avoiding anything, any high calorie food."

The series also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti.

'Gunaah' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.