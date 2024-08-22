Zakir Khan recalls his first meeting with Kritika Kamra

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) The host of the chat show 'Aapka Apna Zakir'-- Zakir Khan has reminisced about his first encounter with actress Kritika Kamra, which evoked a humorous reaction from his mother when she learned of their meeting.

The new episode witnessed the presence of star cast of the investigative drama, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', featuring Kritika, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa. They shared some interesting anecdotes of their life and shooting experiences.

In a candid conversation, Zakir said: "A few years ago, I did not know about Kritika because when her show was at its peak-- I had already left home and I did not know what was happening on television shows."

"Then I happened to meet Kritika as she used to follow comedy; I was planning for an event, and I thought I could ask Kritika to join me and I was astonished by the overwhelming response she received from the audience where people kept calling her 'Arohi'. When I told my mom about it, she jokingly replied, 'Why would she meet and talk to you? She's a big star," he added.

For the unversed, Kritika had played the role of Arohi in the 2009 TV show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. It also featured Karan Kundrra in the lead.

Kritika, in turn, expressed her fondness for Zakir, revealing that she met Zakir backstage after his show as she used to attend a lot of his stand-up gigs.

Not only this, she also performed a shayari with Zakir and Gopal Datt.

'Aapka Apna Zakir' airs on Sony.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' also features Aakash Dixit, Gautami Kapoor, Nitesh Pandey, Mukti Mohan, Brijendra Kala, and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

It is an adaptation of the Korean drama 'Signal'. The show is set across a timeline of three decades--1990, 2001 and 2016, blending mystery and science with a degree of mysticism.

Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the series is directed by Umesh Bist.

It is streaming on Zee5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.