Zain Durrani on ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’: I was finalised quite literally at the last minute

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Actor Zain Durrani, who is gearing up for the release of his next “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” said that the most challenging part for him in the movie is that he was finalised quite literally at the last minute.

Talking about the most challenging part of ‘Aakhon Ki Gutaakhiyaan’ for him, Zain told IANS: “The most challenging part was that I was finalised quite literally at the last minute. 5 days before I started filming. But overcoming it wasn't such a big task because somehow I had lived with the character post the audition.”

The actor, who has showcased his prowess in films such as Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy, Bell Bottom, and Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz, said he thoroughly enjoyed working with Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey.

“One is the experienced actor having worked for several years in the industry and has had an inspiring journey and made his mark, yet is grounded and easy to work with. That is Vikrant,” Zain added.

Talking about Shanaya, he said: “And one is the newcomer who the world already knows but that brings a whole lot of pressure on its own. Yet she’s grounded and kind as well. Eager to learn and prove herself, yet both of them were equally easy and smooth to work with.”

The reason why Zain said yes to “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” is because: “I’ve wanted to do a love story for a while now. I started my career with one and I want to keep coming back to it, because this genre is what made me fall in love with movies. And that’s what AKG offers.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' will see Shanaya paired opposite Vikrant Massey. The upcoming romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their previous partnership on the remake of “Forensic.”

