YSRCP worker arrested for objectionable placard during Jagan’s rally in Andhra's Palandu

Amaravati, June 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a worker of the YSR Congress Party for displaying objectionable placards during former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Palnadu district, officials said on Thursday.

The police arrested Ravi Teja for carrying a placard with objectionable placard.

The YSRCP worker from a village in Guntur district was arrested following a complaint by leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

A case was registered against him at Nekarikally Police Station in Palnadu district. Police were questioning Ravi Teja.

The TDP, which leads the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, strongly objected to some of the placards. One carried by Ravi Teja stated that after YSRCP returns to power in 2029, it will eliminate its rivals the way animals are cut during Gangamma Talli Jatara.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, where he consoled the family members of YSRCP functionary Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by police and TDP leaders.

The YSRCP chief’s visit turned into a huge show of strength by the opposition party as thousands of party cadres joined his convoy.

Two people died during the former CM's visit. While a 53-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Jagan’s convoy in Guntur district, another person collapsed while waiting to welcome him in Sattenapalli and later succumbed at a hospital.

Police had given permission for only 100 people during Jagan’s visit, and only three vehicles for his convoy.

Police have now booked cases for violating the conditions and also for breaking traffic rules, damaging public property, and creating law and order problems.

Cases have been registered against YSRCP’s Sattenapalli in-charge Sudheer Bhargav Reddy, former MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, and others.

A case has also been booked against YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu, who had entered into an argument with police and allegedly pulled down police barricades.

Rambabu has been booked for trying to prevent the police from discharging their duties and attacking them.

A case was registered against him at the Sattenapalli Rural Police Station.

