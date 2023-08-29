Youth Cong chief takes jibe at Smriti Irani over prices of cooking gas

Bhopal, Aug 29 (IANS) Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. on Monday took a jibe at Union Minister Smriti Irani over the increasing prices of cooking gas cylinders while "reminding" her of the statements she used to make before 2014 on the issue.

Addressing a press conference in Indore, Srinivas sarcastically said that he had found the old gas cylinder which the Irani used to carry before 2014, and he would gift it back to her.

The Youth Congress chief has visited Indore to participate in the 'Parivartan' rally organised by the district unit of the party.

Addressing the gathering of party workers, Srinivas said Irani has been making a lot of statements these days but has forgotten that the BJP leaders used to call inflation a dayan (witch) prior to 2014.

