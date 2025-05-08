Your first two Tests with centuries were a sign of things to come: Laxman on Rohit's red-ball retirement

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Veteran batter VVS Laxman on Thursday congratulated India captain Rohit Sharma for a wonderful Test career after the latter announced his retirement from the red-ball format. Recalling Rohit's start in the most celebrated form of cricket, Laxman said his centuries in the first two Tests against West Indies at Eden Gardens and Wankhede respectively in 2013 were a testament to his stellar career ahead.

Rohit announced the decision on Wednesday and took everyone by surprise with India's five-Test series in England scheduled to begin on June 20 at Headingley. He finished his Test career with 4,301 runs from 67 matches at an average of 40.57, despite a dip in form in recent outings. Over the years, he notched up 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in Ranchi in October 2019.

Taking to X, Laxman wrote, "Dear @ImRo45, Heartfelt Congratulations on a wonderful Test career. Those first two Tests with centuries were a sign of things to come, and then watching you flourish as an opener, delivering those match-winning knocks, was unforgettable. Your leadership by example has been so important for Indian Cricket. Wishing you all the very best in your Test retirement!"

Rohit has committed himself to playing the ODI format. The right-handed batter previously announced his retirement from the T20I format following the T20 World Cup triumph last year. Under his leadership, India lifted the Champions Trophy beating New Zealand in the final to lift their third title in the tournament.

As India’s Test captain from 2022, Rohit guided India through an important phase of transition and injuries, leading the team in 24 Tests and securing 12 victories. Among his major highlights in a decade-long career in whites were two ICC World Test Championship Final appearances and India's monumental Test series win in Australia in 2020/21.

With the beginning of the new WTC cycle with the England tour, India will have the task of picking a long-term captain with Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah being the frontrunners for the role.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.