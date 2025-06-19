Young woman jumps to death from Hyderabad’s cable bridge

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) A young woman died allegedly by jumping from the cable bridge on Durgam Cheruvu lake in the information technology hub Hitech City in Hyderabad, police said.

The body of Sushma, 27, was found in the lake on Thursday morning. A resident of Addagutta, Secunderabad, she had gone to her office in Hitech City on Wednesday.

As she did not return home, her father Anjaiah contacted her office, and he was informed that she left at 10.30 p.m. He lodged a missing complaint around 4 a.m. with the Madhapur Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

A few hours later, police received information about a body floating in Durgam Cheruvu. Upon investigation, they identified it as Sushma’s and shifted it to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

The police believe she might have jumped into the lake and taken her own life.

The Madhapur police registered a case. Police were investigating the reasons behind Sushma’s alleged suicide.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday registered a case against Sandhya Conventions and Hotels Ltd MD Saranala Sreedhar Rao and three others for alleged attack on a car.

The case was registered at the Gachibowli Police Station of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Kushichand Vadde complained to the police that Sreedhar Rao’s associates attacked his car. He also claimed that he faces a threat to his life.

Police registered the case under sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(5), 125 R/W 3(5) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another incident, a person was killed and seven others were injured when an RTC bus rammed into a stationary truck in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred near Patamaguluru village in Santamaguluru mandal.

The bus belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was heading to Srisailam from Vijayawada.

A passenger died on the spot while seven others sustained grievous injuries. Police shifted the injured to a hospital.

