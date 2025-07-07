Yograj Singh lauds Shubman Gill’s leadership after India’s historic Edgbaston win

Chandigarh, July 7 (IANS) Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has heaped praise on Shubman Gill following India’s record-breaking 336-run victory over England in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Gill, who led from the front with centuries in both innings and marshalled his side to their first-ever Test win at the venue, earned admiration not just for his batting but for his captaincy as well.

Yograj highlighted Gill’s remarkable poise as a leader and his growing influence in the dressing room. Reflecting on India’s all-round performance, Yograj was full of appreciation for the way the team bounced back after their loss at Headingley. “The bounce back they did, that shows character. They won with batting, they won with bowling, they won with fielding,” he stated, crediting every department for the emphatic win.

Yograj was especially moved by the intensity India showed on the field. “Every ball is a battle. No one can defeat India, no matter what team it is. So the passion that I saw yesterday, of the bowlers, or the fielders, taking those diving catches, I was really impressed,” he said, while also pointing out that India’s fielding had let them down in the first Test.

“We lost the first Test match only because of fielding. Whenever we lose a test match, it is because of fielding.”

Speaking about Gill’s stellar form and the strength of India’s batting, Yograj remarked, “The batting is going very well. From Shubman Gill to everyone. It’s not a small thing to score 600 runs.” He also expressed confidence in India’s prospects for the rest of the series: “England is in trouble now. We are going to win this series.”

Yograj concluded by applauding the team’s leadership group and the support structure that, in his view, has been pivotal to India’s success. “As long as Gautam Gambhir is there and our selectors, Ajit Agarkar and others, and our board right now...I understand that as long as these people are there, the future of cricket in this country is safe.”

Gill’s heroic performance saw him break several records, including the highest individual Test score by an Indian in England (269) and the most runs by an Indian captain in the first two Tests of a series (585). Under his leadership, India scripted its biggest overseas win in terms of runs and levelled the series 1-1.

