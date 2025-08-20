Yo Yo Honey Singh, Shael Oswal promise best of both worlds in first look of ‘Sajna’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has teamed up with singer Shael Oswal for the upcoming track ‘Sajna’. The first look of the music video of the track was unveiled on Wednesday.

Shael Oswal has been a household name ever since his superhit ‘Soniye Hiriye’ became a nationwide sensation back in 2006. His melodic voice and heartfelt songs like ‘Tere Naal Naal’, ‘Jaan Ve’, and ‘Tuhi Toh Meri Dost Hai’ cemented his position as one of India’s most soulful singers. With ‘Sajna’, he is all set to redefine his artistry by stepping into a new-age collaboration with Honey Singh, the legendary rapper who transformed Indian pop culture with his iconic tracks.

The first look boasts of grandeur, and blends Shael’s signature romance with Honey Singh’s infectious energy. While Honey Singh brings his trademark swagger, it’s Shael’s commanding presence and timeless voice that sit at the heart of this musical spectacle.

For Shael Oswal, whose music has always celebrated love and emotion, ‘Sajna’ is more than just another release, it’s a statement of his evolution as an artist, ready to create magic once again for his audience.

Meanwhile, Honey, who is often called the Bluetooth King of India, broke out on the scene in 2011 with his chartbuster album 'International Villager'. By 2014, the singer was riding high on success with practically every producer in Bollywood running to him to cash in on his popularity and ensure opening day collections owing to his sure shot hit tracks. However, Honey witnessed a slump when he fell into the vortex of Bipolar Disorder. Eventually, he vanished from the scene as he became very elusive and stayed indoors. He spoke about this in detail in his Netflix documentary 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous'.

Earlier, Honey Singh had revealed that he was late for the shoot of the song 'Ata Maajhi Satakli' from the 2014 release 'Singham Returns'. However, Honey shared that while he feared being scolded by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn for being 4 hours late on the shoot, to his surprise, Ajay calmly interacted with him and jammed over the song.

