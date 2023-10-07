Yesteryear's 'Sindhu and Saina' playing badminton at highest level for past 70 yrs

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (IANS) Susy John and Jessy Phillip are into their 70’s and unlike their classmates who might be finding difficult to move around, the duo are moving at lightning speed in badminton courts at the highest level as they are fresh from the BWF World Senior Championship 2023 held in Jeonju, South Korea and returned with medals.

They have been plying their trade at Badminton courts for over half a century and continue to do it with the same passion and enthusiasm when they began.

And not to take them lightly, it must be pointed outthat Susyonce partnered badminton legend Prakash Padukone, during her hey days and won runners up place in mixed doubles, while Jessyconsecutively won National Junior Championshipin her primeandwas selected to represent India in the Uber cup.

Susy,who is 70 now,and retired as Assistant professor at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, is fit as a fiddle and by now she is a veteran of fourworld championships (senior)Kochi – 2017, Poland – 2019, Spain – 2021 andwon a bronzemedalin singles atSouth Korea, held last month.

She has won numerous medalsat various age categories in the national level at various age groups and is also adept at Table tennis, Basket ball and also on the athletic track.

Jessy is above 70 and a medical professionalwhich hampered her passion -- badminton, butnow sheis fully active in the badminton courtand at South Korea played the finals in the category above 70 and had to settle for a silver medal.

Both Susy and Jessy are in no mood to call time on their badminton career as it has now become a part of their life and they will continue it as long as they can.

The veterans, who continue to engage in tournaments, have a grievance that there is no financial support coming from the Badminton Association of India and not to mentionthey have to pay a hefty sum to the organisation as entry fees, besides footing theentire expenses .

But with passion overflowing for the game, these veterans, despite not much support from the BAI, theyare getting ready for the next tournament.

