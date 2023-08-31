'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Suzanne Bernert explores temples in Hyderabad this time

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) German actress based in India Suzanne Bernert, who is popularly known for portraying the role of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in films and series such as 'The Accidental Prime Minister', 'Pradhanmantri' and '7 RCR', was in Hyderabad for a shoot.

Bernert said: "I was here in Hyderabad for first time for my shoots. I got one day for myself. After shifting to India, I enjoy visiting temples and exploring the story behind its existence. Since sometime I've been following the ritual to at least visit one temple whenever I'm traveling to a new city.”

She added: “I was blessed this time to see lord Jagannath and take blessings. The temple here in Banjara hills is inspired by the original temple in Puri. The place was crowded but still one can feel the peace."

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress praised the beauty of the temple.

She said: "The architectural beauty of this majestic temple is overshadowed by the charisma linked with the religion of Lord Jagannath."

“The enormous temple, perched on an elevated platform, is a work of art. Devotees go there to visit Lord to be cured of any form of ailment that they may be suffering from."

Talking about the feast, she added: "The food served to the deity at Lord Jagannath Temple is called Mahaprasad. Cooked rice, dal, vegetable curry, a wide variety of veggies, and dessert dishes make up the Mahaprasad. And the holy food is very tasty. I was never in Puri but as heard and saw the temple in the internet, the temple here is equally same."

Suzanne has earlier acted in many shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Sanskaar Laxmi’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ among others. Suzanne Bernert shifted to India from Germany and holds an Overseas Citizenship of India card following her marriage to '3 Idiots' actor Akhil Mishra.

