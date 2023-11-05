WTA Finals: Swiatek-Sabalenka semifinal suspended; final rescheduled for Monday

Cancun (Mexico) The semifinal between No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and No.2 Iga Swiatek was suspended because of rain on Saturday at the WTA Finals.

The suspension came after three games, with Sabalenka serving down 2-1, 30-30, on serve.

The intermittent weather also impacted the doubles schedule, washing out the doubles semifinals, WTA reports.

The match will resume on Sunday. No.5 Jessica Pegula, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over No.3 Coco Gauff in the first semifinal, awaits the winner in the final, which is now scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.

