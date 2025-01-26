WSL: Chelsea sign talented defender Naomi Girma on multi-year deal

London, Jan 26 (IANS) Chelsea have signed talented defender Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave. The 24-year-old American international has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal, and will bring a wealth of top-level experience to London as she embarks on the next chapter of her career.

She arrives at Chelsea with a glittering career. The defender has experienced domestic and international success, triumphing with San Diego Wave and the US national team.

Upon joining the Blues, Girma said, “I’m so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn’t feel real. There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here - the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players. It’s a top environment to learn and grow in. Right now, that’s what I’m looking to do. It was an easy choice for me.”

This summer was one to remember for Girma as she played every minute at the 2024 Olympics as the USA, led by former Blues manager Emma Hayes, won gold. That success came after she was named the US Soccer’s Female Player of the Year in 2023, during which she was a standout performer for her country at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 44-cap international began her senior career at Stamford University, where she played alongside Chelsea forward Catarina Macario. In 2019, Girma captained the college side to the Women’s College Cup.

Head of women’s football Paul Green added, “Naomi is a world-class defender who is now coming into the prime years of her career. Naomi has showcased her talent in the NWSL winning various individual awards and delivered on the international stage for the USA, including this summer winning a gold medal at the Olympics. She is undoubtedly ready for this next step in her career and we are delighted it will be with Chelsea."

In 2022, she was the first pick of the NWSL draft when selected by newly-formed club San Diego Wave. She backed that up by being named Rookie of the Year in her first season and by winning the NWSL Defender of the Year award.

The accolades, both individually and collectively, kept coming during Girma’s second campaign as she played a vital part in her club’s NWSL Shield triumph and she was once again named NWSL Defender of the Year for 2023. Girma was nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player award in 2024 and was named in The Best FIFA Women’s XI.

