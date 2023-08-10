Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) After Delhi Police invoked Section 144 CrPC in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO and Red-fort, Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat postponed their press conference, which was scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang -- wrestlers who led the protests against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had announced that they will be holding a press conference on Thursday at Delhi’s Raj Ghat.

"Hello everyone, tomorrow at 12:30 pm we are holding a press conference at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Jai Hind," wrote Vinesh in her tweet.

Later, DCP Central tweeted, "In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red-fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas."

After the postponement of the scheduled press conference, Vinesh said that they will share the new time and venue to mediapersons soon.

Notably, the much-awaited election of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is scheduled on August 12 in New Delhi. And. the press conference of the wrestlers is related to that only.

It is learnt that the Brij Bhushan close aide Sanjay Singh from UP and his entire panel is winning the polls quite comfortably and that is what is bothering the protesting grapplers.

Earlier, IANS had reported that Bajrang had left his training abroad in the middle and came back to India a little early to keep a close watch on the WFI polls. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the outgoing secretary general, VN Prasood, was approached by Bajrang recently.

Standing firmly behind the sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Prasood, who will represent the Kerala Association in the special general meeting during which the election will be held, said that, "Bajrang asked me when I will be reaching Delhi for polling. He also told me that everyone is backing Brij Bhushan in the polls. I told him 'Bajrang you are a wrestler, you focus on the Asian Games selection trials and we will take care of the election".

