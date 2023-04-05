Wrestler Anuj Kumar selected for coaching camp, Centre tells Delhi HC

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court, which had last month permitted five wrestlers to participate in the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships trials last month, was on Wednesday informed by the Centre that grappler Anuj Kumar has been selected for the coaching camp.

"In compliance of the directions of the Hon'ble Court as contained in order dated March 9, 2023 in the instant writ petition, the Oversight Committee had allowed all five petitioners to take part in selection trials conducted by Oversight Committee on March 10-11, 2023 for Asian Championship, 2023," the response, filed by the Centre, said.

Wrestlers Anuj Kumar, Chander Mohan, Vijay, Ankit, and Sachin Mora, who have grabbed medals and positions at the national and international stages, had moved a petition challenging their exclusion from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s trials for the Asian Games, which will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from April 9 to 14.

Before the bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh, Centre's counsel Manish Mohan said that in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct and arbitrariness in the WFI, an oversight committee was constituted by the Sports Ministry which also took up the task of selection of players for international events, prepared the criteria for selection, and circulated the directives on March 1.

"All five Petitioners have participated in the selection trials. Based on results of the selection trials, one of the petitioners, namely Anuj Kumar, has been selected for coaching camp for the Asian Championship, 2023 scheduled to be held at Astana, Kazakhstan from 9th-14th April, 2023," the Centre's response read.

The government said the oversight commitee was headed by olympic medallist and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee M.C. Mary Kom which will also enquire into allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/or intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses levelled by prominent sports persons while undertaking the day-to-day administration of the WFI.

The response also said there is no direct involvement of the Sports Ministry in the selection process and national sports federations have to ensure that the selection process is fair and transparent and the criteria is made known to all stakeholders well in advance.

Justice Singh had earlier said that they shall be allowed to compete and be judged on their own merit.

"Considering this position and the fact that being talented wrestlers, the petitioners should not be excluded... in view of the fact that there ought to be greater talent which would compete in the trials, this court is of the opinion that the petitioners ought to be permitted to participate in the trials to be held tomorrow (Friday) and day after in their respective categories."

The wrestlers had argued the WFI's standards were utterly arbitrary, unfair, and led to the admission of wrestlers who were either inferior to them or, at most, on par with them, for trials.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports appointed the oversight committee at the end of January 2023 as a result of a number of claims made against WFI office holders, counsel Mohan had said.

The petitioners do not fulfil the criteria, he had added, which was set by the oversight committee.

The petitioners were informed on March 3 that they did not meet the requirements for the trials, which were scheduled to begin on March 10, the court observed.

They addressed emails to the oversight committee on March 3, but when they were informed of the actual criteria on March 6, their representation was denied.

After perusing the record, the court had found that the criteria excludes a large number of winners and medallists in national and international games and the reason for exclusion is not evident at this stage in as much as the petitioners are undisputedly medal winners in several national and international games.

The court on Wednesday closed the proceedings in the matter.

