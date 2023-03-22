WPL 2023: Alice Capsey has a free mind and exuberant spirit, says Ebony Rainford-Brent

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent was thoroughly impressed with the outstanding performance as well as the free mind and exuberant spirit showcased by Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey in the side's five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the last league game of the Womens Premier League (WPL)2023.

On Tuesday, Alice was the star performer for the Capitals, taking 3/26 with her off-breaks and then hitting 34 off 31 balls to take the side directly to the final, scheduled for March 26 by chasing down 139 in 17.5 overs, ensuring that the Meg Lanning-led side progressed to the title clash in their very first season of the WPL.

"She has such a free mind and an exuberant spirit. I think she brings a lot to the Delhi Capitals. She came in and took three wickets when the others were struggling. She bowled with the right pace.

Also, when it was her batting, she had to play in a different position today and they made a few changes to give others some opportunities. She came out and hit three boundaries quickly to set the tone. Smart shots as well against some tricky bowling. She is taking responsibility and she can play different roles," Ebony told broadcasters Sports18 and JioCinema after the match.

Ebony also praised the preparedness that the Capitals have shown in the competition before every match, especially with star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp seen practising after the match was over.

"I think you can watch the team, not just on the field, but around how they perform. How early do they turn up to the game? How disciplined are they in the build-up? At the moment, we have Marizanne Kapp out here after the game."

That's just a sign of a team that wants to tick every single box and think it through. There are still things to think about, as we saw some dropped catches. If they get those things right and work around that, they'll definitely be able to fire," she said.

"They did the hard work on Monday when they had to win within a short space of time and did it within nine overs. You can see the confidence from last night came into Tuesday's performance. Marizanne Kapp is doing some extra training. I think that's a classic sign of a team. They did the job last night, they've come out and they're still thinking about making sure all the small things are covered," Ebony concluded.

