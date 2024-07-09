Would be better if France had Mbappe and Griezmann in form, admits Rabiot ahead of semis vs Spain

Munich, July 9 (IANS) Ahead of the semi-final against Spain on Wednesday, France have to overcome their striking concerns as star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are yet to deliver the team's first goal from the open play in the ongoing Euro 2024.

Ahead of their crucial last-four fixture against Spain, French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted that the side will support the duo but need them to play at their usual level.

"If someone's having a rough patch then we're here to support them, but obviously it'd be better if we had the Kylian and the Antoine (we know) playing here at the Euros," said Rabiot in the pre-game conference.

France have only won two games within ninty minutes of football and both wins were courtesy of own goals. Mbappe has scored one goal so far which was a penalty kick against Poland in the group stage. His form has also been affected by the mask he has been forced to wear due to a nose injury he suffered in their opening game against Austria. The Real Madrid forward has admitted that he is struggling while playing with the protective gear.

Griezmann, on the other hand, is France’s fourth-highest goal scorer of all time with 44 goals to his name but has not made a single contribution in the continental championship so far.

"I think everyone is surprised because we know what Antoine is capable of. We saw what he pulled out of the bag at the World Cup, where he was at the peak of his powers as a player. I don't know the reason. We have high expectations when it comes to Antoine and we expect a lot because he's capable," added the French midfielder.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.