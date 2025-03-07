World now looks to India as a leader for climate action: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The World now looks to India as a leader in climate action, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025, he said that in 2020 alone, India slashed its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 7.93 per cent. It is “a testament to India’s commitment to climate action”.

He emphasised that the Global South, including India, is essential in shaping climate discourse, as it faces the brunt of climate change impacts while also offering solutions rooted in sustainable development practices.

“The Global South is driving the climate agenda, and the world now looks to India as a leader,” said Yadav, while calling for increased collaboration, ambition, and action at the international level.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to global sustainability with initiatives including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

"India’s role as a global climate leader is committed to ensuring that climate action remains inclusive, ambitious, and collaborative,” said Yadav.

The Union Minister called on developed countries to honour their financial and technological commitments, especially in fulfilling their obligations under the Paris Agreement.

He also underscored the need for enhanced international cooperation in strengthening Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), ensuring they address both the challenges and opportunities of climate action.

Addressing the pressing need for increased climate adaptation finance, Yadav highlighted the urgent need to scale up adaptation efforts to cope with rising climate impacts.

He called for more robust financial support for adaptation, ensuring that the most vulnerable regions can implement solutions that build resilience and safeguard livelihoods.

Outlining India’s long-term vision to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Yadav noted that the country aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Highlighted India’s progress, he stated that the country made a “36 per cent reduction in emission intensity of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2005 and 2020 compared to the 45 per cent target for 2030”.

He called for strong global partnerships to address interconnected challenges such as poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation.

