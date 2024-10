World Jr Mixed Team Badminton: India beat Turkiye to top Group E, to meet Indonesia in quarters

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) India successfully quelled a tough challenge from Turkiye in its last Group E clash 110-99 to top the group and secure their quarterfinals berth in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Nanchang, China on Wednesday. Badminton World Federation (BWF) has introduced the relay scoring system for the first time in the World Junior Mixed Team Championships in which the winning team has to reach 110 points in 10 matches to clinch the tie.

India, who had comfortably beaten Peru, Azerbaijan and Mauritius in their earlier group games, had an indifferent start as they conceded the advantage when Tushar Suveer lost the first singles to Mehmet Can Toremis 7-11.

N. Srinidhi and U. Reshika then stepped up to put India ahead 22-18 and the team then maintained that advantage throughout the tie despite Toremis putting pressure on them in singles and doubles as well.

But India’s girls' singles and doubles players took big leads in their matches to negate Toremis’s impact.

India will now face Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.