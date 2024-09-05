World Deaf Shooting C'ship: Mahit Sandhu wins gold in 50m Rifle Prone

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Mahit Sandhu clinched the gold medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle Prone event, while Abhinav Deshwal secured silver in the Men’s 25m Pistol on Day 5, as India continued to impress at the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024, being held at Hanover, Germany.

With these medals, India increased their medal tally to 15 -- four gold, seven silver and four bronze -- in the championship.

This was Mahit’s second gold and third medal at the Deaf Shooting World Championships after she had won the gold in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle along with Dhanush Srikanth and silver in the 10m Air Rifle Women’s Individual event.

She shot a score of 247.4 in the final, 2.2 more than Hungary’s Mira Biatovszki. She qualified for the final after topping the qualification stage with 617.8. The other Indian shooter, Natasha Joshi finished seventh in the final.

Abhinav Deshwal was edged out by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Kolodii in the final series by a solitary point. Both shooters were tied on 37 after the ninth series and in the 10th series Oleksandr shot a perfect five while Abhinav could only manage four to settle for silver. The other Indians in the final, Shubham Vashist and Chetan Sapkal finished fifth and seventh respectively.

Abhinav had also won silver in 10m Pistol Individual, mixed and team events earlier in the championship.

Medals on Day 5:

50m Rifle Prone

Gold - Mahit Sandhu

25m Pistol Men

Silver - Abhinav Deshwal

