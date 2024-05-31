Woman drug smuggler in J&K's Baramulla booked, sent to jail

Srinagar, May 31 (IANS) A notorious woman drug smuggler in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has been booked under the Prevention of Illegal Trade in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and sent to jail, police said on Friday.

"Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police booked one notorious woman drug smuggler under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining a formal detention order from the competent authority," a police statement said.

It identified the drug smuggler as Farhat Begum aka Fancy, wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan, and resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, adding that she has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

According to the police statement, many cases were registered against the woman, who was involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Trikanjan, Boniyar, Baramulla town, and other areas of the district. It said that despite several FIRs against her, she did not mend her activities and was again involved in promoting drug smuggling.

