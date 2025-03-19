Without firing single bullet, Article 370 was removed and J&K fully integrated: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government successfully removed Article 370 -- a significant obstacle -- without firing a single bullet, ensuring the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

This historic move was achieved peacefully while ensuring the security of all stakeholders, he added.

Speaking at the Major Bob Khathing Memorial Event in Delhi on Wednesday, Singh emphasised the government's commitment to administrative reforms through the principles of "minimum government, maximum governance" and "good governance."

He highlighted how these initiatives have reduced the gap between the government and the people.

Singh drew a parallel between the government's actions in Jammu and Kashmir and Major Bob Khathing's peaceful integration of Tawang with India. Praising Khathing's contribution to the Northeast, he remarked, “The work done by Major Bob Khathing for the Northeast is similar to what Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did for national integration.”

The Defence Minister also underlined the government's robust foreign policy, which he attributed to the diplomatic acumen of figures like Khathing. “Today, India balances hard power and soft power in a multipolar world. It is a matter of pride that India has strengthened its global position. There was a time when India was not taken seriously on international forums, but today, when we speak, the world listens,” he said.

Singh stressed the importance of unity in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 and acknowledged the Northeast's role in this journey. He highlighted major infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, including the Sela Tunnel at 13,000 feet, which links Tezpur in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, and the nearly 2,000 km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway, which will serve as a strategic and economic asset.

The Defence Minister credited these development initiatives for reducing violence and accelerating progress in the Northeast. He also referred to the New York Times' list of "52 Places to Visit in 2025," in which Assam was ranked fourth.

Describing Major Khathing as a "great son of India," Singh lauded his legacy of bravery and diplomatic skill. “It is our collective responsibility to adopt the ideals of such great personalities,” he said.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, and Director General of the United Service Institution of India (USI) Major General BK Sharma (retd).

