Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur retires in first round amid scorching heat

London, July 30 (IANS) Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur’s 2024 campaign came to a heartbreaking early end on Monday, as the Tunisian star was forced to retire in her first-round match against Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova due to health concerns amid sweltering conditions at the All England Club.

Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon final in both 2022 and 2023, appeared visibly distressed during her time on Court 14, struggling in the oppressive heat as temperatures soared to 92°F (33.3°C). The former World No. 2 dropped a tight first set in a tiebreak and was trailing 2-0 in the second when she called time on the match. She had taken a lengthy medical timeout in the opening set and was seen in tears before eventually making the difficult decision to withdraw.

The 30-year-old, who suffers from asthma and had already experienced breathing difficulties earlier this year at the Australian Open, admitted the situation had caught her off guard. “I wasn’t expecting not to feel good,” she said post-match.

“I have been practising pretty well the last few days, but I guess these things happen. I’m pretty sad—it really doesn’t help with my confidence. I’ve been pushing myself even through a tough season, and this is a setback.”

Jabeur’s ongoing injury woes have plagued her throughout the year. After a shoulder injury cut short her 2024 season prematurely, she made a tentative return to the tour only to suffer a leg strain at the Miami Open, leaving the court in tears. These physical setbacks have seen her slide outside the top 50 in the world rankings, a steep fall for a player who, not long ago, was seen as one of the biggest contenders in women’s tennis.

Monday’s heat proved a challenge not just for Jabeur, but potentially for many players, prompting the All England Club to activate its official warm-weather policy. Implemented when temperatures exceed 30.1°C (86.2°F), the policy provides an extended 10-minute break between the second and third sets in women’s singles, and the third and fourth sets in men’s singles to help players cope with extreme conditions.

