Williams, Taylor return as Zimbabwe name squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Harare, Sep 2 (IANS) Zimbabwe have announced a 16-man squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on Wednesday at Harare Sports Club.

The other two fixtures are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the same venue, with all matches starting at 1.30 pm local time.

Zimbabwe faced a 2-0 clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka after suffering a five-wicket defeat in the second match on Monday.

Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the side in the T20I format as Zimbabwe will be buoyed by the return of veteran all-rounder Sean Williams, who last featured in the format against Bangladesh on May 12, 2024.

Also making a comeback is experienced wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor, recalled to the T20I side after a lengthy absence from the shortest version of the game.

Brad Evans and Tadiwanashe Marumani are the other inclusions, while Newman Nyamhuri, Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa and Tafadzwa Tsiga miss out from the squad that contested last month’s triangular series against New Zealand and South Africa.

The series presents another key step in Zimbabwe’s preparations to establish a consistent core ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, set to be staged in Harare later this month.

Zimbabwe failed to win a single match in the T20I Tri-Series, involving South Africa and New Zealand as the other teams in the tournament in July. However, they will look to turn their fortune when they take on Sri Lanka in the shortest format.

Zimbabwe squad for T20Is against Sri Lanka: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

