Will work hard to provide an ideal life for elderly, disabled: Rural Development Minister

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) In order to provide an ideal life for the elderly, widows and the disabled, if there is a need to change the rules and regulations of the scheme, then amendments should also be made, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

In a meeting on the action plan for the next 100 days of various schemes of the ministry, the Minister emphasised implementing the action plan in a strong and effective manner.

“We all have to work together with full strength on every scheme of rural development, only then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India will be fulfilled,” said Minister Chouhan.

While discussing the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), the minister mentioned that we have to structure the project for an ideal life for the elderly, widows and the disabled, “for which we have to take every problem seriously”.

Emphasising the importance of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA), the minister said there is a need to strengthen the Disha Committees further.

The minister said he would write a letter to all the newly-elected MPs to request them to ensure that the meetings of the Disha Committees are held on time.

On Thursday, Minister Chouhan told officials to work towards achieving the target of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis in villages ahead of the three-year deadline as part of a stepped-up action plan.

